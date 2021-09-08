'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Offers Closer Look at Multiplayer Experience
Sledgehammer Games has just offered fans a first look at Call of Duty: Vanguard's highly-anticipated multiplayer mode in an action-packed trailer. Preparing for a massive day one release, Sledgehammer has built 20 different maps into the latest installment's multiplayer experience for its launch, bringing players across all four different theaters of war during WWII: the Western Front, the Eastern Front, North Africa and the Pacific. Classic modes will be making a return such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy, while new game modes will also be introduced, such as Patrol mode — an objective-based mode featuring a scoring zone that'll keep moving around the map — or Champion Hill, a mode featuring a series of tournament-style head-to-head matches spanning solo, duos and trios.
