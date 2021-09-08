CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Offers Closer Look at Multiplayer Experience

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games has just offered fans a first look at Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s highly-anticipated multiplayer mode in an action-packed trailer. Preparing for a massive day one release, Sledgehammer has built 20 different maps into the latest installment’s multiplayer experience for its launch, bringing players across all four different theaters of war during WWII: the Western Front, the Eastern Front, North Africa and the Pacific. Classic modes will be making a return such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy, while new game modes will also be introduced, such as Patrol mode — an objective-based mode featuring a scoring zone that’ll keep moving around the map — or Champion Hill, a mode featuring a series of tournament-style head-to-head matches spanning solo, duos and trios.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Sledgehammer Games#The Western Front#The Eastern Front#Team Deathmatch#Patrol#Vanguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Related
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard was announced last night at 7.30pm with as many as four studios working on this opus, such as Treyarch, High Moon Studios, legox and Raven software. Dive into World War II in this new Duty available from November 5 Playstation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X / S and pc.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: overview trailer

In less than a month, the long-awaited Metroid 5 aka. Metroid Dread will be released worldwide. In order to tide fans and newcomers alike until launch day, Nintendo have shared the usual overview trailer for the game. This brand new trailer showcases the various gameplay features and elements of the...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Gunsmith leaks; looks very similar to Modern Warfare

Despite being a WW2-themed title, Call of Duty Vanguard will offer deep weapon customisation through its Gunsmith feature, which has leaked online. A couple of screenshots that have been shared by Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofMW, show the iconic STG automatic rifle and some stats that have not been included in previous Gunsmith iterations.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Inglourious-Basterds-Flavored Multiplayer, New Pacific Warzone Map

Since revealing Call of Duty: Vanguard last month, Activision has largely focused on the title's campaign, showing off a moody 10-minute chunk of gameplay during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Sure, the PlayStation alpha gave us a small taste of Vanguard multiplayer, but fans have been eager to know what the full game will offer. Well, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have fully pulled the curtain back on Vanguard’s multiplayer, showcasing a new bombastic style, more inspired by Inglourious Basterds than actual history (we even see somebody take a bat to the skull in the trailer, just in case there was any doubt about what the influence was).
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

How to Get Free Call of Duty Vanguard Early Access Beta Codes

It’s finally time for the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta and gamers can get free codes to play!. A new Call of Duty title is just around the corner, and you have a chance to try before you buy. Next week, gamers will be able to play the Vanguard Beta free of charge, but today’s trial requires a Beta code.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

World War Z Coming to Nintendo Switch

Saber Interactive announced a port of World War Z yesterday. World War Z is coming to the Nintendo Switch beginning November 2. Based on the 2013 Paramount Pictures film of the same name (itself based on a 2006 book by Max Brooks), World War Z released in 2019. World War Z is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One now, and you can learn more from the game’s official website. The Nintendo Switch port also came with a reveal trailer. The Deluxe Edition includes additional weapons and skins and is available for pre-order now.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5, PS4 Beta Test - Dates, Times, and How to Play

What are the dates and times for the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta test on PlayStation 5 and PS4? How do you gain access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta? We've already had an alpha test for this year's entry in the Activision series, but now it's time to sample a bigger chunk of multiplayer with the beta on PS5 and PS4. With this quick guide, you'll learn all the dates, times, and beta contents so you're up to speed.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta Now Available on PlayStation

The first weekend of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta has arrived, offering many players their first chance to experience its core Multiplayer component. This first weekend of the event is, however, only available to play on a single platform. Moreover, only players who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard currently have access.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Vanguard Beta Players Hate the Game’s Announcer, Butcher

The new Call of Duty Vanguard Beta has a few issues already, one of which is the game’s announcer, Butcher. Fans might remember Captain Carver Butcher from Sledgehammer Games’ last title, as the Quartermaster of the WW2 Headquarters. However, the return of the popular character isn’t going as smoothly as the developers thought it would.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty Vanguard: The Gunsmith Guide

The Gunsmith is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard, though it’s a little different from how players may know it. Here’s the guide to The Gunsmith in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Gunsmith was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it allowed players to have more control over how their weapons looked and performed. Stepping away from simple loadouts the games of old facilitated, The Gunsmith gives the player a choice of a wide assortment of sights, handles, magazines, stocks, and barrels; each with little differences that can bolster or hinder specific attributes of a weapon.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Nioh Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Complete Edition are out today on Epic Games Store

Koei Tecmo has announced the arrival of Nioh Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Complete Edition on Epic Games Store. To sweeten the deal, EGS is offering players the option to download the first game completely free of charge for its first week on the storefront. It will be yours to keep forever, so if you've got a passable enough PC and any interest in the Souls-like this is a pretty good time to jump in.
Video GamesPCGamesN

New World’s open beta has already hit 141k peak players on Steam

The open beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG New World kicked off yesterday and it’s already seen a tidal wave of players delving in. Stats sites SteamDB and SteamCharts both record that New World has already seen well over 140,000 concurrent players head to the mysterious land of Aeternum, and it’s not even the weekend yet.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Are Modern Warfare servers down? Current server status

There may be times when the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare servers go down for various reasons, which causes confusion and frustrations among players, so we have gathered together what you need to know to check the game’s server status. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the most...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Gran Turismo 7' Has Finally Announced a Release Date

After a long eight-year wait since Gran Turismo 6, Polyphony Digital has finally announced the release date for the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Now scheduled to release on March 4, 2022, the latest installment to the beloved driving and racing simulator...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Gran Turismo 7 Release Date Revealed for PS4 and PS5

The PlayStation Showcase was filled with surprises for a lot of the platform’s fans, and every single big AAA game under the studio’s belt was basically given some screentime. For racing fans, they even got the Gran Turismo 7 release date announcement, accompanied by another fantastic trailer from developer Polyphonic Digital.
TechnologyVideogamer.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets a new gameplay trailer, is out 2022

During last night’s PlayStation showcase, there was a new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, featuring bonkers gameplay. The game is set in Tokyo, obviously, and monsters are overunning the streets—floating schoolchildren, Slendermen. Meanwhile, the hero’s face seems to be melting away, as he battles these creatures with a series of hand gestures.
Technologydroidgamers.com

The Homeworld Mobile Open Beta Has Launched in the UK

Homeworld Mobile is the handheld version of the long-running deep-space RTS series, and it’s just launched an open beta on the Play Store in the UK. So if you live there, and you fancy some operatic space battles, you’re in luck. The game is set 100 years after the events...

Comments / 0

Community Policy