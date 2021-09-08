'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Offers Closer Look at Multiplayer Experience

Since revealing Call of Duty: Vanguard last month, Activision has largely focused on the title's campaign, showing off a moody 10-minute chunk of gameplay during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Sure, the PlayStation alpha gave us a small taste of Vanguard multiplayer, but fans have been eager to know what the full game will offer. Well, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have fully pulled the curtain back on Vanguard’s multiplayer, showcasing a new bombastic style, more inspired by Inglourious Basterds than actual history (we even see somebody take a bat to the skull in the trailer, just in case there was any doubt about what the influence was).