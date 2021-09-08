Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

Unless you are a fan of UConn football or gathering information for a book on America’s Angriest Men, there’s no real reason why you’d need to know who Randy Edsall is. He is an American football coach [1] who is now and was previously the pinched and rageful face of Huskies football. During Edsall’s first stint with the team, the Huskies ascended successfully to Division I-A and played in a bunch of bowl games that mostly don’t exist anymore—whatever else you can say about the man and his career, Randy Edsall indisputably has led a team to victory in the PapaJohns.com Bowl. After the Huskies were blown out by Oklahoma in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl, Edsall left for the head job at Maryland. Like, immediately: The AP reported that Edsall “did not speak to his players or fly back with the team after its loss.” He flew to Maryland instead.