Here's how a Danbury car dealership was able to save its inventory from Ida flooding

By Julia Perkins
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — When floodwaters threatened to deluge Joao Fieschi’s car dealership, he prepared. That’s why images of cars submerged in water — up to the tires in some cases — weren’t as bad as they looked for EZ2Drive Auto Group in Danbury, the owners said. The handful of vehicles that flooded last Thursday at the Federal Road dealership were junk cars, while the majority of the inventory stayed dry at a nearby parking lot.

#Car Dealership#The Cars#Ez2drive Auto Group#Federal Road#The Home Depot
