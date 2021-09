MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a few areas to watch in the tropics this Sunday. Air Force Hurricane Hunters found that the area in the western Gulf of Mexico has gathered together to become Tropical Storm Nicholas late Sunday morning. Nicholas is moving north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and South Texas late Monday, then approach the south or central part of the Texas coast late Monday night.