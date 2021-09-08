Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates confirmed

The Call of Duty Vanguard alpha has been made briefly available on PlayStation consoles last weekend, providing us with a first actual look at the game. A new video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits compares the Alpha running on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro, confirming all three versions of the game use reconstruction rendering to scale the resolution. The PlayStation 5 version obviously comes out on top in regards to visual quality, but performance seems to be acceptable on all platforms, although it is too early to know if the game will run smoothly on old-gen consoles at all times.