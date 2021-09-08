Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates confirmed
The Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates have been confirmed, offering players two periods of early access to the game. The first Call of Duty Vanguard beta is available exclusively to players on PS4 and PS5. It'll run from this Friday, September 10 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST until Monday, September 13 at the same times. According to a PlayStation blog post, "there's a robust multiplayer experience" on offer; players will have access to the new Champion Hill and Patrol game modes, as well as classics including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, across the Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu maps. PlayStation players can pre-load the beta now.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0