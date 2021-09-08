Marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is painful, but forgetting would be worse [editorial]

Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and Flight 93, which crashed into a field near Shanksville in southwestern Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in those attacks, including Dennis Cook, 33, a 1986 Lancaster Catholic High School graduate and bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 of its employees at the World Trade Center. This week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline news pages and Perspective section were filled with reflections about this tragic anniversary.