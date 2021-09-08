CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is painful, but forgetting would be worse [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and Flight 93, which crashed into a field near Shanksville in southwestern Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in those attacks, including Dennis Cook, 33, a 1986 Lancaster Catholic High School graduate and bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 of its employees at the World Trade Center. This week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline news pages and Perspective section were filled with reflections about this tragic anniversary.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Society
County
Lancaster County, PA
State
Washington State
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Shanksville, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
State
Oklahoma State
City
Strasburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Wiesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Catholic High School#Cantor Fitzgerald#The World Trade Center#The 9 11 Commission#Arabs#Islamist#Villanova University#Pennsylvania Task Force 1#Millersville University#American#Muslim#Penn Manor High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy