Missouri Parents Have Chaotic Parking Lot Brawl After School Board Votes for Mask Mandate

A Michigan doctor is speaking out about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations after she says one of her patients who opted not to get the jab expressed regret as her health deteriorated from the virus. Now, according to Dr. Nicole Linder, chief hospitalist for OSF St. Francis Hospital Medical Group in Escanaba, that patient is lying on her death bed. “It was too late for her,” Linder said, according to MLive.com. “Despite everything that could possibly be done for her, she’s going to lose her battle and lose her life.” She said the patient, who she referred to only as Kathy, “refused the vaccine adamantly” before contracting COVID. As her condition worsened, Kathy quickly grew to regret her decision and convinced at least six people to lift up their sleeves to avoid following in her footsteps. Dr. Linder works in Delta County, where about 57 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Linder says that one of the most prevalent explanations as to why people refuse to get the vaccine is because they “don’t want to inject some untested or foreign substance into their body.”