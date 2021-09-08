CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Parents Have Chaotic Parking Lot Brawl After School Board Votes for Mask Mandate

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Some parents in Missouri have not reacted well to the news that their kids will have to wear masks at school to help keep them and others safe. According to KMBC, the Pleasant Hill Board of Education’s Tuesday night vote to reinstate a mask mandate was immediately followed by a chaotic parking lot brawl. One man was reportedly led away in handcuffs after parents started throwing punches at each other outside the building. The board unanimously voted to reinstate the mask mandate after a spike in cases—KMBC reported that over 7 percent of the district's population is currently quarantining after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus. KMBC reporter Brian Johnson said there was “lots of shouting” during the meeting, leading to the chaos outside.

www.thedailybeast.com

