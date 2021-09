Nola and the Phillies won't play the Nationals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Washington. The two teams will instead conclude their series with a nine-inning regulation game Thursday, which was slated to be an off day for both Philadelphia and Washington. According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies will push Nola back a day in the schedule to start Thursday's make-up contest, but the other members of the rotation shouldn't be affected by the postponement.