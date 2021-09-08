CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Freind: 9/11’s message: Don’t live in fear

By Chris Freind
Trentonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Avalon, N.J., there stands a gnarled 1,800-pound steel beam that, until Sept. 11, 2001, helped support the World Trade Center in New York. It is the centerpiece of a tear-inducing Memorial honoring those who lost their lives that day. The artifact is 9 feet, 11 inches tall, and leans...

www.trentonian.com

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. Victims’ relatives and four U.S....
Weekly Briefs: ABA president remembers 9/11; female judges in Afghanistan live in fear

ABA president calls for spirit of cooperation in Sept. 11 statement. The ABA joins all of America in remembering the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said ABA President Reginald M. Turner Jr. in a statement Friday. “We mourn for the lives lost and the families forever affected,” Turner said. After the attacks, the nation united against a common threat, he noted. “Let us try to capture that spirit of cooperation today as we tackle the difficult issues we now face,” he said. Turner said the legal profession played an important role in the fight against terrorism, promoting policies that preserve the rule of law while balancing significant concerns, such as security, privacy and the protection of civil liberties. (Turner’s statement)
Christine Flowers: When America follows its better angels

I filled in for local talk show host Chris Stigall this past week. Stigall is an industry star with national recognition, so his show attracts high-profile guests. That was how I was able to interview Lt. Colonel Jonathan P. Meyers, a retired Marine who’d recently written a memoir about his almost three decades in service: “American to the Corps.” Colonel Meyers was a guest the day before the 20th anniversary of September 11th, which would have been fitting in any year, but had particular poignancy on this anniversary eve.
Biden Embraces Message of Unity on 9/11 Anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation's military might, President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks. The...
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Trump says he will visit Ground Zero to mark 9/11 20th anniversary

Former President Donald Trump said he will visit Ground Zero Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The 45th president revealed that he would travel to Manhattan in an interview with Fox News Friday. Trump had been tight-lipped about whether he would commemorate the tragedy....
FITSNews

Lindsey Graham Gets Roasted For His Hypocrisy On Afghanistan

Fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been getting worn out by rank-and-file Republican party leaders in the Palmetto State in recent weeks for supporting a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill championed by U.S. president Joe Biden. In fact it has gotten so bad Graham can’t even show...
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

Twenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

