Chris Freind: 9/11’s message: Don’t live in fear

ABA president calls for spirit of cooperation in Sept. 11 statement. The ABA joins all of America in remembering the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said ABA President Reginald M. Turner Jr. in a statement Friday. “We mourn for the lives lost and the families forever affected,” Turner said. After the attacks, the nation united against a common threat, he noted. “Let us try to capture that spirit of cooperation today as we tackle the difficult issues we now face,” he said. Turner said the legal profession played an important role in the fight against terrorism, promoting policies that preserve the rule of law while balancing significant concerns, such as security, privacy and the protection of civil liberties. (Turner’s statement)