Historical Society annual meeting will feature Phil Crossman on political, religious, and social conflict in early Vermont

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. — MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Vermont historian Phillip Crossman will be the featured speaker at the 52nd annual meeting of the Middletown Springs Historical Society at 2 p.m., Sept. 12 at the Historical Society building. After a brief business meeting, including a review of the year’s accomplishments by MSHS trustees, there will be a dessert buffet prepared by Historical Society volunteers.mountaintimes.info
