NY Mets: A baseball card encounter with Nelson Figueroa

Nelson Figueroa might not be the greatest New York Mets player of all time. However, an encounter I had with him around two decades ago made me a fan for life. I grew up as one of those baseball card nuts with zero friends who appreciated the art of sports collecting nearly as much as I did. Occasionally, I would find out one of my classmates also had some cards in their bedrooms, but not to the excess I had. My childhood’s focus was on amassing as many as I could. Specifically, my aim was to get them signed by the players on them.