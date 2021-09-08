CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music On The Point and Scrag Mountain Music present ‘A Murmur in the Trees’

mountaintimes.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a world premiere by Eve Beglarian for 24 double basses in a grove of trees. Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. — BRANDON — New Music On The Point and Scrag Mountain Music are joining forces to create “A Murmur in the Trees,” an immersive concert experience performed in nature. The concerts will feature works inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poem of the same name. The performances feature the world premiere of a new work for 24 double basses by internationally renowned composer Eve Beglarian, created in collaboration with superstar bassist Robert Black and composer/programmer Matt Sargent. Also on the program is the world premiere of a new song setting of Dickinson’s poem by Evan Premo for soprano and two basses and a reading by poet and Middlebury College professor Karin Gottshall. The concerts, held outdoors within Vermont’s lush landscape, encourage listeners to walk around and explore the music freely. There will be two performances on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Fuller’s Allée of trees, 82 Park Street Extension, Brandon and another performance on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Hubbard Park, the “New Shelter,” Hubbard Park, 400 Parkway St, Montpelier.

