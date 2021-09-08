CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Heavy rain leads to flooded streets across metro Atlanta

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
Areas of Cobb County saw flash flooding overnight into Wednesday morning.

Several streets are closed throughout metro Atlanta after storms dumped inches of rain across the area.

WSB Meteorologist Brian Monahan says anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain fell in the last 24 hours in areas of Cobb, Forsyth, Gwinnett and north Fulton counties.

We’re tracking when the next round of heavy downpours arrives and changes for the rest of the week on 95.5 WSB.

Flash flood warning in effect for several metro counties (NOAA)

Roswell police said Azalea Road is closed and impassable due to flooding between Willeo Road and Atlanta Street.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mark McKay flew over the area, where barricades are now in place.

“One vehicle has already become stuck, so please do not attempt to cross any flooded roads,” police said.

The city of Marietta said Pickens Industrial Drive is closed after the flooding lead to complete collapse of the roadway.

“Utilities are also affected. Crews are analyzing the damage and will start repairs as soon as possible,” the city said.

A WSB viewer also reported that East Lake Parkway in Marietta has also collapsed in front of the Watermark apartments.

Flash flood warning in effect for several metro counties (NOAA)

In Cobb County, Columns Drive off Johnson Ferry will remain closed for now.

Cobb DOT crews worked 15 reports of flooded roadways overnight and cleared more than a half-dozen roads blocked by trees.

Cobb Fire and Emergency Services and Cobb police made multiple rescues of people trapped in flooded cars.

There are reports of homes and apartments damaged by the flash floods that hit from several inches of rain that fell in a short amount of time.

Flash flood warning in effect for several metro counties (NOAA)

