A Mycelium grill design, made from edible fungus can be biodegraded and fertilizes the earth!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYC is a sustainable disposable grill made from mycelium, a biodegradable and fireproof vegetative part of a fungus that’s safe and edible for humans. With the end of summer already closing in on us, camping is all the more popular and so are barbeques, which means the garbage is getting left behind once the grill’s off. Disposable grills allow barbeques to take place outdoors without the hassle of lugging around a portable one, but the familiar aluminum grills often get left behind at the site once the BBQ is finished. Industrial design student Stephanie Singer created MYC, a sustainable disposable grill made from fungal mycelium as an alternative to the aluminum disposable grill.

#Mycelium#Fungus#Design#Earth#Myc#Bbq
