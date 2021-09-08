CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the four elements at Bryan Memorial Gallery

Cover picture for the articleSept. 9 – Nov. 7 — JEFFERSONVILLE — Bryan Memorial Gallery is pleased to present its annual signature exhibit, Land and Light and Water and Air, featuring traditional New England landscape paintings by over 70 member artists, shown in Bryan Memorial Gallery’s main gallery. Land and Light and Water and Air carries on the tradition of artists who have come to Vermont to paint for over 100 years. The exhibit opens to the public Thursday, Sept. 9 and concludes on Sunday, Nov.7.

