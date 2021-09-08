Sherburne Memorial Library displays its Historians Collection

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. — KILLINGTON — Can you imagine sending your child to school with the kit shown in the photograph? This is what was required to attend school in Sherburne in the late 1800s. This is just one of the artifacts on display at the Sherburne Library as part of the Sherburne Historians Collection. Did you know that we also have several diaries of daily life in Vermont including the diary of Civil War soldier Nathan Chauncy Adams? He recorded happenings of all the battles he fought in during the conflict.