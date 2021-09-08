CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt and Dash for Donuts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 13-18—KILLINGTON—Over 100 libraries have signed up to participate in the Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt. They are doing their scavenger hunt in their own communities. There is a dragon egg hidden somewhere in Killington. It can be found on public property and you’ll need clues to find the egg. The clues will be given on the Sherburne Library website and FB page each day between Sept. 13-18. Kids and families can come by the library now and sign up to be an “Official Dragon Hunter,” meaning they receive a badge and a dragon bracelet and the first four clues ahead of everyone else. On the 18th, if they stop in at the library starting at 9 a.m., they will receive the rest of the clues. The person who finds the “egg” will bring it back to the library and receive a prize.

