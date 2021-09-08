CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

By Dan Brechlin
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
Person
Bob Chesney
Person
Rhett Lashlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Football#Jets#American Football#Uconn#Holy Cross#Smu#Fordham#Espn#Fbs#Storrs#Fcs#Patriot League#Assumption#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

After further review, Edsall out immediately at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Sunday.
College SportsNBC Connecticut

Randy Edsall Steps Down as Head UConn Football Coach Effective Immediately

Head University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall will step down effective immediately after coming to a "mutual decision" with the director of athletics. UConn Athletics officials said Director of Athletics David Benedict and Edsall came to the decision because "it is in the best interest of the UConn football program."
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
College SportsWTNH.com

UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
NFLPosted by
Hartford Courant

Change of plans: Randy Edsall out immediately as UConn football coach; Lou Spanos takes over

After meeting Monday, UConn AD David Benedict and out-going football coach Randy Edsall changed course. Edsall had announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, but there will be no 10-game lame-duck period after all. Edsall will step aside immediately, to be replaced by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced. “Upon further reflection by both Randy and I,” Benedict ...
College Sportschatsports.com

Randy Edsall Out as UConn Coach Before Purdue Game

Things just went from bad to worse in Storrs, Connecticut for UConn football. On Sunday it was announced that Randy Edsall, their head coach, would be retiring effective at the end of this season. Today it was announced that he was done effective immediately, so Purdue will be facing an interim coach on Saturday:
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

UConn head coach Randy Edsall changes retirement timeline

Just one day after announcing his retirement at season’s end, UConn coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. To say it’s been a rough go for the Huskies this season would be an understatement. They got blown out 45-0 by Fresno State in Week 0 and lost to Holy Cross — an FCS team — in Week 1. Now, they’re looking for a new coach sooner than expected.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

UConn HC Randy Edsall steps down, coaching search underway

UConn head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately as head coach of the Huskies less than 24 hours after announcing 2021 would be his final season of coaching, reports The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. “Randy Edsall is now stepping down immediately as head coach,” Feldman said. “DC Lou Spanos will...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy