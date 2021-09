DURHAM – Duke football head coach David Cutcliffe met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils host North Carolina A&T on Friday for their home opener. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Matt Barrie, Eric Mac Lain and Bridget Condon on the call. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield through the Varsity app or GoDuke.com.