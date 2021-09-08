Mary Steenburgen says Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins' wedding feels like a 'dream'

Wedding bells were ringing for Lily Collins and her now-husband Charlie McDowell this weekend. The Emily in Paris actress revealed that she had married McDowell on her Instagram on Tuesday. The newlyweds tied the knot Sept. 4 in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. Collins, 32, took to Instagram to share photos from their private ceremony. In one photo, Collins could be seen her kissing the groom with the caption, “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond...