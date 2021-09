A reflection on Quality Medical Care, Millenial Expectation and PrevailingTrend. We all discern that everyone deserves “Quality Healthcare.” Besides, there is no argument; we all needed it yesterday, and- not merely tomorrow. We likewise have our own percept as to what that quality care is supposed to mean. The concluding notions don’t necessarily divide us into what needs to be done to achieve affordable, high-quality medical service. Instead, what truly rubbles society is the impracticable conception of logistics around healthcare deliverance.