Innovent Announces First Patient with Type 2 Diabetes Dosed in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI362 (a GLP-1R and Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist) in China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the first subject with type 2 diabetes has been successfully dosed in a phase 2 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04965506) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.