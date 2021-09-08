CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Innovent Announces First Patient with Type 2 Diabetes Dosed in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI362 (a GLP-1R and Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist) in China

By Innovent Biologics
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the first subject with type 2 diabetes has been successfully dosed in a phase 2 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04965506) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#Clinical Trial#Diabetes Mellitus#Ibi362#Innovent Biologics#Gcgr#Chinese#Eli Lilly And Company#Macrovascular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
China
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
860
Followers
23K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy