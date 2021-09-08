CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon gives millions more Rwandans access to digital-first healthcare in next step towards digitising Rwanda's healthcare system

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon, in collaboration with Rwanda's National ID Agency (NIDA), have taken another step towards creating one of Africa's most advanced digital-first primary care services. By removing a major barrier to healthcare access for Rwandans they have seen a considerable increase in both registrations and appointments, especially among women.

