CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

SPPI ALERT: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

By Robbins Geller Rudman, Dowd LLP
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers and acquirers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 1, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit (Luo v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 2:21-cv-01612) was commenced on August 31, 2021 and is pending in the District of Nevada.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Sppi#Rolontis#Crl#Enron Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
857
Followers
23K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy