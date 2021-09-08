SPPI ALERT: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers and acquirers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 1, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit (Luo v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 2:21-cv-01612) was commenced on August 31, 2021 and is pending in the District of Nevada.