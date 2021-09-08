CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez has 'group email chain' with Martin Short and Steve Martin

By Celebretainment
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Selena Gomez is in a "group e-mail chain" with Martin Short and Steve Martin. The 29-year-old actress stars alongside the two veterans in new Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' and she has found it fascinating chatting to them about what Hollywood "used to be like". She told PEOPLE...

