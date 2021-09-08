CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Selena Gomez has 'group email chain' with Martin Short and Steve Martin

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Selena Gomez has 'group email chain' with Martin Short and Steve Martin. 'Only Murders in the Building' actress Selena Gomez loves having a "group e-mail chain" with co-stars and Hollywood veterans Martin Short and Steve Martin.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
856
Followers
23K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Martin’s Introduction to Elvis Presley Involved Three Guns

Of course, Steve Martin has an amazing story about the first time he met Elvis Presley in the early ’70s. The comic-actor, alongside close friend and frequent collaborator Martin Short, dropped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday to discuss their projects, including the new series, Only Murders in the Building. The radio host asked Martin to tell the story about the first time he met the legendary singer; a bizarre and unique moment for the young stand-up comic. Martin set the stage by recalling it was 1971 and he was the opening act for Ann-Margret Olsson. “I knew Elvis was coming that night...
CelebritiesThe New Yorker

Martin Short Plays Bit by Bit

In the opening passage of his memoir, “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend,” Martin Short describes a fight in 1977 with his partner, Nancy, who would soon become his wife. Short had just joined the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto (a hop and a skip away from his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario), and he had started to develop characters that made use of his compact physique and his ability to contort both his voice and his face with rubber-band elasticity. One such character was Ed Grimley, an overenthusiastic dork in high-waisted pants who sports a tall spike of hair like a supercharged Alfalfa. During the fight—which Short notes was about nothing at all, as most relationship squabbles are—Nancy did something unexpected. She asked to speak with Ed rather than with Martin. Short immediately transformed into his alter ego. When Nancy asked “Ed” what her boyfriend’s problem was, he suggested that Martin was “jealous of your beauty and wisdom and saddened by his own tragic limitations.” He then added, “Although his endowment has certainly been blessed by the Lord.” Nancy thanked Ed and told him to go away. Argument over.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

Review: Martin Short Kills in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short gives a master class in “Only Murders in the Building,” a 10-episode Hulu series in which he stars with Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. (The first three episodes premiere Aug. 31.) It’s not a class in acting or comedy so much as it is a seminar in agelessness and professionalism, and in Short’s unmatched ability to turn self-absorption into a virtue.
Celebritiespower953.com

Got a sweet tooth & deep pockets? Selena Gomez has a sundae for you

How much would you pay for an ice cream sundae? Selena Gomez is hoping you'll shell out 30 bucks for one of hers. Selena, who's a celebrity partner and investor in the New York City eatery Serendipity 3, has introduced The Selena Sundae to the menu. The $29.95 price tag gets you three scoops of Selena's own Cookies & Cream Remix flavor, as well as banana, hot fudge, cream-filled Cookie Crumbles, Pink Sugar, whipped cream and, of course, a cherry on top.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Steve Martin And Martin Short Share Kind Words For Rocker Sting Playing Himself On Only Murders In The Building

Some spoilers below for those who aren't caught up with the first four episodes of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Hulu’s new true crime comedy Only Murders in the Building follows the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they investigate the murder — or was it really just a suicide? — of a man in their New York City apartment building. Brought together by their love of a Serial-esque true crime podcast, Charles, Oliver and Mabel start their own podcast to document their investigation, which points to the murderer being one of their fellow residents at the Arconia. Everyone’s a suspect, and that includes the Grammy-winning icon Sting, who happens to also live in the building.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Selena Gomez Has Mermaid Hair Down to Her Waist Now

Selena Gomez’s new hairstyle is long, straight, shiny, and…did we mention long? Because it’s long. Very long. Though she rocks a bouncy mid-cut in her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the actor’s IRL look is a bit more sophisticated, and dare we say, mermaid-y. Appearing on The...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short on 35-year bond: ‘We got along instantly’

In part two of their Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short open up about getting to work together professionally while maintaining their friendship for 35 years. “We got along instantly,” Martin says. “We immediately bonded through laughter —and Scrabble,” Short adds.Sept. 12, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Steve Martin’s net worth?

STEVE Martin and John Hoffman teamed up in the new mystery-comedy Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Season one of the comedy series began streaming on Hulu on August 31. Who is Steve Martin?. Martin, 76, is an American actor, comedian, writer and producer. The 76-year-old has won five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy