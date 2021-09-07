CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Video shows bird dunk rat in water before swallowing whole

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch a heron become a hero for swallowing a New York City rat whole. CNN's Jeanne Moos tells the tale of the disappearing tail.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Moos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swallowing#Birds#New York City#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
860
Followers
23K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy