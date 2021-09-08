Jasmine Tookes ties the knot with Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero met through their jobs in 2016. Juan works at Snapchat as a director of international markets, and the social media app was getting ready to launch a new feature called Group Stories. The company wanted to hire Jasmine and her friends to promote it. “We all happened to be in L.A. for a fashion show, so I went to lunch with Juan and a couple other Snapchat employees,” Jasmine remembers. “Following that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party that same night. There was a natural attraction to each other. We kept in touch since that night, and the rest is history.”