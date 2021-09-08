CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasmine Tookes ties the knot with Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero

The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jasmine Tookes ties the knot with Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero. Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero have married in Ecuador, South America.

Jasmine Tookes
#Ecuador
South Ameriica
Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in a Gorgeous Zuhair Murad Lace Gown: 'Real Life Fairytale'

The supermodel, 30, tied the knot with Snapchat's Juan David Borrero, 31, in his home country of Ecuador on Sept. 4. The bride walked down the aisle in a hand-embellished floral lace Zuhair Murad gown with long sleeves and a high collar. The gorgeous dress also featured a detachable ball gown skirt made of duchess silk and Italian tulle, which extended into a royal-length train with sequin and pearl embroidered lace trim.
Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes weds Snapchat exec

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes married Juan David Borrero — a Snapchat exec and member of Ecuador’s second family — in Quito, Ecuador, this weekend. Sources tell us the event was the buzz of the South American country. Tookes and Borrero, the app’s director of international markets and son of...
Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Looked Like an Actual Princess in Her Wedding Dress

If you didn't know who Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero were and saw pictures from their wedding over the weekend, you'd think they were actually royalty. But Tookes is a supermodel, and Borrero is an executive at Snapchat and the son of the new vice president of Ecuador. We think it's safe to say that her engagement ring was a good indicator that their wedding was going to be lavish.
Jasmine Tookes Wore Zuhair Murad to Her Enchanted Secret Garden Wedding in Ecuador

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero met through their jobs in 2016. Juan works at Snapchat as a director of international markets, and the social media app was getting ready to launch a new feature called Group Stories. The company wanted to hire Jasmine and her friends to promote it. “We all happened to be in L.A. for a fashion show, so I went to lunch with Juan and a couple other Snapchat employees,” Jasmine remembers. “Following that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party that same night. There was a natural attraction to each other. We kept in touch since that night, and the rest is history.”
Jasmine Tookes Channeled Grace Kelly on Her Wedding Day

In case you missed it, Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero's wedding day took the internet by storm this week. The supermodel and the Snapchat International Markets Director tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Quito, Ecuador over the Labor Day weekend. And while the ceremony, floral arrangements, and top-tier food all played a part in the success of the big day, Tookes' stunning ballgown and Old Hollywood inspiration definitely stole the show.
Jasmine Tookes Stuns in Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

Jasmine Tookes has proven that fairy tales do come true. The model took to Instagram to reveal the incredible photos from her September 4 wedding in Ecuador. And while the whole affair was dreamlike, fans can't get enough of the bride's dramatic gown. The supermodel posted tons of photos revealing...
'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear reported missing 3 days ago, manager confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months. Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.
Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...

