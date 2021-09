It has been a disappointing run for the Las Vegas Raiders ever since Jon Gruden became the head coach of the franchise — for the second time — in 2018. In his first three seasons, Gruden has compiled a 19-29 record and the Raiders have yet to make the playoffs since 2016. Seeing that Las Vegas has started 6-4 or better in each of the past two seasons, changes need to be made to the roster for them to turn into a playoff contender.