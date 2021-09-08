Job experts added to academic areas at Ohio Wesleyan
Ohio Wesleyan University’s Career Connection center is expanding its “Career Communities” to include dedicated job experts this fall in seven academic areas. The experts – known as “career catalysts” – work with students in the career communities of economics and business; education and communication; entrepreneurship; humanities and fine arts; pre-health; social impact (such as pre-law, psychology, and international studies); and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).www.delgazette.com
