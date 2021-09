The East Bay Indians are looking for a rebound season under first-year Head Coach Mike Gottman. The former Durant High School head coach was named head man at East Bay High School in January, returning to his former school where he was the defensive coordinator from 1995-2002. He had a great track record at Durant from 2003 until last year, where he went 107-83 and won four district titles. In his first season, the Cougars went to the state final four, and in 2012, they had a perfect 10-0 regular season.