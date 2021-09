Europe’s biggest budget airline is selling flights from the UK to Greece for under £15 – representing a cost of just one penny per mile – even for imminent departures.Fares on other Ryanair flights, between the UK and Italy, are as low as £4.99, signalling a bitter autumn fares war.As the peak summer month of August ends, airlines are desperate to entice passengers on board at almost any price. Normally fares very close to departure are sold at high prices.Ryanair, which has long had a policy of cutting fares to whatever level is necessary to fill planes, is taking on rivals...