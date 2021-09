Six-year-old twins last seen nearly a month ago were found safe Tuesday after the Frederick County Sheriff's Office put out a call for help. Though Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown were last seen Aug. 1 or 2, police did not receive a missing person report until Monday. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the children's guardian left them in the care of a relative, Brittney Hammond, while the guardian was away. Another relative returned to the area and realized the children weren't home, Wivell said, and police were contacted shortly after.