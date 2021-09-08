Chemours Appoints Sandra Phillips Rogers to Board of Directors
WILMINGTON, DE — The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) announced recently the appointment of Sandra Phillips Rogers to its board of directors. "We are very impressed with Sandra's background and experience, especially her demonstrated leadership of both the legal and diversity efforts within a global organization," said Mark Vergnano, chairman of the board of directors at Chemours. "We welcome her to our board and look forward to her contributions in the next chapter of Chemours."
