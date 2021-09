The first day of school. So many warm memories. One of my favorite ones is when my brother and I would step off the school bus and race down the driveway into the house, so happy to be home! Mom would have a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies waiting for us. Nothing has or will smell or taste any better — especially when accompanied with a cold glass of milk. I hope you will try this variation on a traditional recipe. The browned butter and sea salt is a winning combination.