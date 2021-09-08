Why the New York Giants' offense is a huge mystery entering Week 1

Three key elements to look for in the Broncos’ opener at the Giants. A full list of NFL teams that went winless in September 2019 and ’20: Cincinnati, the New York Jets and the Broncos. Ouch. Even the Bengals had a tie to start 0-2-1 last year. The Broncos, under coach Vic Fangio, have never gotten out of the blocks, starting 0-4 in ’19 (two last-minute blown leads at home) and 0-3 in ’19 (injuries galore). The Weeks 1-3 opponents this year (Giants, Jacksonville and Jets) combined for nine wins in ’20. “Our guys, they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts,” Fangio said. “I’m sure they’re feeling a little bit of urgency.” That should be reflected from the opening kickoff Sunday. The Broncos should coach with urgency, calling the game aggressively to put the Giants on their heels.