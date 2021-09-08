CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the New York Giants' offense is a huge mystery entering Week 1

By Jordan Raanan
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The next time the New York Giants have all of their starting offensive skill position players on the field together at full speed will be the first. And it might not happen for a few more weeks because of tight end Evan Engram's calf injury. In...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Acl#Golladay#The New England Patriots#Broncos#Washington Football Team#Chase Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Giants acquire former Ohio State first rounder from Bengals

As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters down, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants agreed on a trade involving Billy Price, a former first-round pick from Ohio State. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are sending center Billy Price to New York. In exchange, Cincinnati receives...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFLNew York Post

Giants hope two new additions can bolster shaky offensive line

The concerns that accompanied the Giants all summer reached a fevered pitch from outside the organization after their final preseason game. Yeah, you know what this is about, because it always seems to be about this with this team. Can the offensive line function? Can it hold up and give...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Some fantasy football managers are looking back at their draft results in disappointment, but they can find hope among free agents before Week 1. Don't hold on to a bad pick—that's a poor strategy for NFL and fantasy managers alike. Instead, take a proactive approach to patching up your starting lineup. This early in the season, you'll find plenty of sleeper options.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Week 1: Three talking points heading into New York Giants game

Three key elements to look for in the Broncos’ opener at the Giants. A full list of NFL teams that went winless in September 2019 and ’20: Cincinnati, the New York Jets and the Broncos. Ouch. Even the Bengals had a tie to start 0-2-1 last year. The Broncos, under coach Vic Fangio, have never gotten out of the blocks, starting 0-4 in ’19 (two last-minute blown leads at home) and 0-3 in ’19 (injuries galore). The Weeks 1-3 opponents this year (Giants, Jacksonville and Jets) combined for nine wins in ’20. “Our guys, they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts,” Fangio said. “I’m sure they’re feeling a little bit of urgency.” That should be reflected from the opening kickoff Sunday. The Broncos should coach with urgency, calling the game aggressively to put the Giants on their heels.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants injury update: Saquon up, Engram down ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants are just one week away from taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the regular season. Injuries have begun to mount ahead of opening day, but the Giants are optimistic star running back Saquon Barkley will be available after tearing his ACL, MCL, and partially tearing his meniscus last year against the Chicago Bears early in the season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that we are roughly 24 hours away from the opening Sunday of the 2021 NFL season, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact for Week 1.
NFLkshb.com

Starting NFL Quarterbacks Ranked Ahead Of The 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, and as fantasy football drafts rage across the nation, many are wondering which team is in position to win it all come February. While skill at every position is important, we all know a championship-caliber team usually starts with a great quarterback.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Evaluating each starting offensive lineman’s performance in final pre-season game

The New York Giants might’ve walked away from their final preseason game of the off-season with more questions than answers. The starting offense was without several key playmakers, including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Saquon Barkley, and Kyle Rudolph. With that being the case, quarterback Daniel Jones once again operated with less than stellar starting talent, but it was the offensive line that put him in harm’s way more often than not.
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: New England Patriots 22, New York Giants 20

The New York Giants‘ starters played far later into their third and final preseason game than the New England Patriots‘, but New England still emerged victorious 22-20 in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Patriots were propelled by first-round rookie Mac Jones, who continued to pressure Cam Newton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy