CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

ERSOY: Are vegetable oils healthy?

By Ayda Ersoy, Health Angel
Thegardenisland.com
 4 days ago

You have probably heard that vegetable oils are better and healthier alternatives than butter or coconut oils because they are rich in saturated fat sources. Is this true?. First, let’s look at what vegetable oil actually is. It’s a triglyceride that is extracted from a plant and the oil is extracted mainly from seeds, but also from nuts, cereal grains and fruits too. The most commonly used vegetable oils include corn, soy bean, sunflower, peanut and canola (rapeseed) oil.

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oils#Cooking Oils#Soybean Oil#Peanut Oil#Americans#C N#Cpt Ace#Ncsf#Canfitpro#Health Angel Nutrition#Fitness And Wellness#Sms#Mobility Strength Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods That Boost Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

Everyone is bound to get sick here or there, but we'd all probably prefer to feel under the weather a bit less often (and use our precious PTO for something actually fun). A strong immune system is key for fighting off bacteria and viruses that make us ill, so giving your immune system a boost in any way we can is the best bet for better health. Fortunately, in the fight against invaders, your diet can play a role!
NutritionDaily Republic

Healthy eating options for seniors

“Let food be thy medicine” is a quote attributed to Hippocrates, the ancient scholar considered to be the father of modern medicine. The saying relates to the notion that what people put in their bodies can heal and/or prevent certain conditions. For seniors with medicine cabinets full of over-the-counter and...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat for Vitamin D, Says Dietitian

There are many health benefits associated with Vitamin D. Not only is it an essential nutrient needed to keep your bones, teeth, and muscles strong and healthy, but it's also linked to immune support—which is particularly important during flu season. One of the most common ways to get this crucial...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
MedicineNet.com

Is Butter Healthier Than Margarine?

While you choose between butter and margarine, it is always advisable to read the label to know the nutritional contents. Although butter has earned a bad reputation for being high in saturated fats (which increase the risk of heart disease), margarine has not been proven entirely healthy. Nonetheless, margarine has its fair share of advantages.
Fitnessmarthastewart.com

Six of the Best Foods to Eat for a Clear, Sharp Mind

You know how important a healthy diet is for your overall wellness: Eating the correct foods can boost your immune system and lower your risk for a myriad of diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). What few of us seem to realize is the true connections between our diet and brain health, but it makes sense when you stop to think about it: Our brain needs fuel to function at its highest capacity. "If you are driving an expensive car, you fill it with premium fuel, not regular gas, since it won't perform as well," explains Sydney Spiewak, MS, RDN, CD-N and Clinical Dietitian at UMass Memorial Health Care. "This analogy is true of the brain—it requires a diet rich in the right nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, proteins, whole grains, and unsaturated fats in order to run smoothly."
Nutritionnosh.com

Nature’s Path Announces Launch of Keto Granolas And Cereal

The new line of Keto products includes two organic keto cereals – Cinnamon Toast Organic Keto and Dark Chocolate Organic Keto – as well as three new Ketola Crunch granolas: Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut, Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut, and Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut. All of Nature’s Path...
Lifestylet-nation.com

Tip: Fruits and Vegetables for Bigger Muscles

The average person knows they’re supposed to eat lots, or at least more, fruits and vegetables. Exactly why they’re supposed to eat more, they probably don’t know. Sure, they might have some understanding that fruits and vegetables will help them live longer and if they don’t eat them they’ll get scurvy and people will mistake them for a bowlegged 18th century pirate, but beyond that, they’re largely clueless.
Lifestyledrhyman.com

How to Quit Eating Ultra-Processed Foods

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
Recipesknuj.net

Garden Vegetable Bake

With every spoonful of this vegetable bake, I drift back to a simpler time in my mom’s garden. 1 package (8 ounces) spreadable garlic and herb cream cheese. Place the carrots, lima beans and green beans in a steamer basket; place in a large saucepan over 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam for 4-5 minutes or until crisp-tender, adding the cauliflower, broccoli, corn and peas during the last 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in onion.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Fruits And Vegetables Produced In IL Help Keep The Body And Brain Healthy

O’FALLON – Harvest season in Illinois is right around the corner, and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital wants you to reap the health benefits of locally produced fruits and vegetables. Summer and fall foods like corn, tomatoes, and apples can help your health from head to toe. According to nutrition experts at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s, corn is high in fiber which aids in digestion and tomatoes are a good source of antioxidants that may reduce the risk of heart disease. Leafy greens Continue Reading
LifestylePosted by
Y-105FM

What’s the Best Oil to Cook With? Canola or Vegetable Oil? An Expert’s Take

You cook healthy meals, mostly plant-based, but when it comes time to choose the oil to add to your stir fry or for sautéeing, which is better: Canola oil or vegetable oil? (Or another oil altogether?) These two oils look the same, act the same, and are often used interchangeably but they have very different nutritional profiles. Here's how to make the right decision.
Fitnessq13fox.com

Healthy Living: Staying Healthy at school and work

This content is from our sponsor. The numbers show vaccines are helping Americans get back into school and back into the office. As you and your family return to the things you did pre-pandemic, medical experts say to make sure you do them in a way that contributes to a healthy lifestyle.
Recorder

Transforming vegetables via fermentation

What is vegetable fermentation and why would you want to do it?. “Primarily for the health benefits,” said Katie Korby, fermentation manager for Real Pickles in Greenfield. “There has been a lot of exiting research, even in the past few months. For example, a USDA lab in New York recently published an article showing how fermenting stimulates a high production of the amino acid GABBA, which helps with anxiety and decision making.”
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy