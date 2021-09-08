ERSOY: Are vegetable oils healthy?

You know how important a healthy diet is for your overall wellness: Eating the correct foods can boost your immune system and lower your risk for a myriad of diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). What few of us seem to realize is the true connections between our diet and brain health, but it makes sense when you stop to think about it: Our brain needs fuel to function at its highest capacity. "If you are driving an expensive car, you fill it with premium fuel, not regular gas, since it won't perform as well," explains Sydney Spiewak, MS, RDN, CD-N and Clinical Dietitian at UMass Memorial Health Care. "This analogy is true of the brain—it requires a diet rich in the right nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, proteins, whole grains, and unsaturated fats in order to run smoothly."