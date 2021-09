South Haven’s new disk golf course will have a grand opening next week. The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, the South Haven-Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the South Haven Area Recreation Authority all worked together to make the course a reality. The disk golf course is located on property owned by the South Haven Area Recreation Authority just south of town off 14th Avenue and adjacent to the Van Buren Trail. It’ll be free for anyone to use. Intense work has been taking place the last four months to get the course ready as a July target date was missed. The visitors bureau says the course is “a good blend of shorter holes for beginning players and some more challenging holes for those more experienced.” Of the 46 sponsorship opportunities for holes, they’ve sold 43, and say they’re proud of the community support the project has gotten. The final grooming will take place early next week, while all tee box signs, sponsor signs, basket sponsor graphics, benches, bike racks, and course signs will be installed before next Friday’s grand opening.