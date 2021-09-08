CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Daily Devotional: Child of God

Spencer Evening World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod saw all that he had made, and it was very good. - Genesis 1:31 (NIV) Genesis 1:26-31 Years ago my husband and I adopted our daughter, a young girl from Vietnam whose parents had been lost during the war. Her mother was Vietnamese, her father was black, and she was a beautiful shade of brown.

www.spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Of God#Back To Us#Vietnamese#Galatians#Marnie Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vietnam
Related
Religionsportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Wednesday, September 1 - Doing The Bible

“‘If you love me, keep my commands.'” — John 14:15. Do you have a teacher who has made an impact on your life? Being a teacher is a noble calling, but did you know that every Christian is called to be a teacher?. Part of making disciples is teaching those...
Religionguideposts.org

A Lenten Devotion: Taking the Road to Calvary

And he was teaching daily in the temple. (Luke 19:47) There was room in the temple courtyard now. With the money tables gone, the baskets carted off, the great court was quiet, open. And into that vacated place the people poured to hear Him. That’s how it is in the...
Religionpraisebaltimore.com

God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [9-1-2021]

Need a pick-me-up? Look no further. God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the Praise 106.1 website. The verse of the day is Pslam 93:3. Press play below. You can check out additional devotions here. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE...
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Did Jesus Believe in Hell?

A fascinating study conducted by Pew Research has revealed the most commonly used words and phrases in Christian sermons in churches. To come up with this data, Pew Research gathered the transcripts of nearly 50,000 sermons posted online by various Christian churches over a three-month period during 2019. Then, they analyzed these transcripts using a special computer program.
Religionguideposts.org

Hearing God

When the people saw the thunder and lightning and heard. the trumpet and saw the mountain in smoke, they trembled with fear. They stayed at a distance and said to Moses, "Speak to us yourself. and we will listen. But do not have God speak to us or we will...
ReligionCinema Blend

The Hand of God

A story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples in the 1980s. A tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
ReligionGainesville.com

God of 'the encore'

I want to speak with you in this column about a God of "the encore". You may ask, what do I mean by this? Let me begin with a definition of the word, 'encore', which is described as "something that is repeated for the benefit of a request from a person or a group of people."
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: The Miracles of Jesus

“Jesus performed many other signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not recorded in this book. But these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name.” – John 20:30-31, NIV.
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Flying time

Where did summer go? Seems like time is flying by. Most everyone I talk with agrees that is true. Even King David needed to confess that God was with him at all "times”: "But I trust in you, O Lord; I say, 'You are my God.' My times are in your hands; deliver me from my enemies and from those who pursue me" (Psalm 31:14-15).
ReligionSpencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Before a Breakthrough

Light is sweet, and it pleases the eyes to see the sun. - Ecclesiastes 11:7 (NIV) Joshua 6:1-20 The heating in our apartment building was completely broken and was unlikely to be repaired for at least 24 hours. As we settled in to wait, every tenant quickly felt the chill of winter.
Religionphelpscountyfocus.com

The absence of God

Have you ever found yourself wondering, “God, where are you?”. As the Delta variant of the pandemic increases its surge throughout parts of our country, we may wonder why God has not brought an end to this plague. As the Taliban regain control in Afghanistan, we may doubt God’s sovereign control over world affairs.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Treasures in Heaven

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” – Matthew 6:19-21, NIV.
Hutchinson, MNkduz.com

Tuesday Morning Devotional – Power of the Call of God

Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Todd Thielen of the River at MSP Church, 1000 Highway 7. in Hutchinson, and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Power of the Call of God.”
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Messengers of God as Intermediaries

Like most religions, the Baha’i Faith asserts that the Creator has sent prophets or messengers to teach and guide humankind. Where some religions ascribe a variety of spiritual stations and capacities to these messengers, the Baha’i teachings are unambiguous about their nature and purpose. Referring to these messengers as “manifestations of God,” Baha’u’llah, the prophet and founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote:
ReligionDesiring God

‘Christ Must Be Explicit’

September 11, 2001, was the day before my twenty-first birthday. I was leaving my first collegiate Classical Greek class when I heard someone say a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He didn’t sound shocked; just intrigued. I assumed it must have been a small plane, surely an accident, perhaps even no fatalities. I walked back to the dorms, enjoying a few more minutes of peace.
ReligionBelief.Net

How God’s Words of Peace Give Comfort in the Worst Times

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

God’s Glory and God’s Grace

Recently we bid farewell to a long time member of our church as he came to the end of his journey and God called him home. This dear brother had survived a number of things, including Covid, only to suffer in the final leg of his journey from another ailment. I was asked why God had this faithful servant of Christ survive the things he did only to endure the struggles he faced in the end. Perhaps you’ve wondered the same thing in similar situations.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Defining the 4 Different Types of Love

Is all love created equal? Can the love that God has for us ever be the same as the love we have for each other?. Baha’is believe that all the love that exists in the world originates from God. That said, there are four different types of divine love, each with special powers and qualities.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

The Woman at the Well and Evangelism Today

To an outsider, the word “evangelism” can be heard with a cringing sound or almost as a clanging gong. It can take people back to bad church experiences, overly religious missionaries who meant well but possibly couldn’t express well, and a host of other awkward exposures of hearing the gospel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy