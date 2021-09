Kyle Rudolph couldn’t be more important if he had a red nose on a snowy night. With Evan Engram still not practicing because of a calf injury, the Giants only have one healthy tight end on the active roster after a flurry of cuts and waiver claims. So, unless the plan is to rely on third-stringer Kaden Smith and game-day call-ups from the practice squad, the Giants are signaling that Rudolph will be recovered from foot surgery and ready for Week 1 after his mostly inactive training camp.