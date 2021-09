Are you tired of being body-shamed? or do you desire to put your body in the shape you want? If you desire to lose some weight, then you should look at this. Weight loss is a very sensitive issue and comes with a lot of responses. Some don’t see the need to lose weight or reduce fats, while others see that as an important activity. The first kind of people would be the; ‘Love yourself the way you are’ class. Then the second class would be the ‘I can look better’ class.