Case rates of COVID-19 have declined significantly in the past week among most Lake Norman-area communities, according to data compiled by Carolina Demographics. In a look at statewide data broken down by school district, only Iredell-Statesville Schools have experienced an increase. From Sept. 3-9, ISS has had a rate of 11.255 per 1,000 total residents, up from 5.325 from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. Six ISS schools have gone to virtual learning over the last few weeks.