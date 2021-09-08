Asynchronous insect flight inspires artificial flyers
Flying is an energetically demanding activity, and in insects, has evolved into some of the world’s most agile and speedy flyers. Mechanically speaking, flight occurs through synchronous or asynchronous contractions of flight muscles located in the thorax. Synchronous contractions, in which a neural impulse results in the direct contraction and relaxation of said muscles, have inspired scientists to create state-of-art flying robots with controlled wing motion.www.advancedsciencenews.com
