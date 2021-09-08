CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Is the hour nigh for Dan's Ol' Time Diner?

oklahoman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year short of celebrating 40 years and not long after renovating its dining room, Dan's Ol' Time Diner is still going strong at its home for most of those years on South Western Avenue. But for how much longer?. That's been the question since a letter putting that into...

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ol Time Diner#Coca Cola#Coke#Oklahomans#Ludivine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Taco Bell has a Solution to Lighten Your Sauce Packet Drawer

Just about everyone has that drawer that is full of fast food sauce packets. What's in there? Whataburger Spicy Ketchup? Burger King Zesty sauce? Generic ketchup packets? Taco Bell hot sauce? Probably some of all it, right? Well, Taco Bell has introduced a program that might help lighten the load on that kitchen drawer.
Ithaca, NY14850.com

New upscale diner opens Monday in Ithaca’s west end

The Milkstand, a new upscale diner launched by the owners of Maru Ramen, opens Monday, September 6th, in the former home of Byrne Dairy at the corner of Meadow Street and Buffalo Street in Ithaca’s west end. The new eatery promises breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with some traditional diner fare as well as fancier items like crepes, flatbreads, steak frites, and an array of vegan options.
Glenville, NYTimes Union

Oliver's, venerable Glenville diner, cracks last egg

GLENVILLE — Bob Bruce fell into conversation with his countermate as he dipped into a pile of breakfast food on Sunday morning. The Scotia resident has been coming to Oliver’s Cafe for decades, a routine that has remained consistent during his years of service with the state National Guard and nearby local volunteer firefighter squad.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Dan’s Food for Thought: Into the frying pan

For the last year and a half, the food world has been turned on its head. The Coronavirus Pandemic resulted in much more, than an immense and tragic loss of life for many; but also single- handedly decimated the restaurant/service industry overnight. Or did it? Was it the pandemic that...
Restaurantsokmag.com

Flo’s Burger Diner

Lovers of legendary chicken fried steak are known to follow Flo’s Burger Diner on Facebook to see if that gravy-topped favorite is available. A classic and renowned diner on Route 66, Flo’s serves varying daily specials – and you might just come across the Bomb Burger, which has a “cream cheese jalapeno popper schmear between two patties with mayo and bacon” that also comes in junior size. Loaded grilled cheese sandwiches defy convention, packed with choices like slow roasted pulled pork and avocado. Other favorites include a ribeye French dip, along with scratch-made side dishes like fried mushrooms, fried dill pickle chips, haystack onion rings and variations of tator tots and hand-cut French fries, including chili cheese and bacon cheddar. 2604 E. 11th St., Tulsa; facebook.com/FlosBurgerDinerTulsa.
Food & Drinksmontecristomagazine.com

Television-Famous Meatloaf From Vancouver’s Fable Diner

East Vancouver’s Fable Diner is known for taking classic, salt-of-the-earth diner food and kicking it up a notch. When TV chef Guy Fieri stopped in for a 2019 episode of his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, chef Josef Driemel served the homiest of dishes, meatloaf, finessed with duck gravy and fried onions.
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Mary and Martha’s Diner returns after COVID-19 shutdown

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A free weekly meal dinner program at the Coldwater United Methodist church is once again up and running this summer after shutting down when the pandemic arrived in the winter of 2020. Mary and Martha’s Diner serves meals from 4 to 5:30 pm on Thursdays providing...
Oriskany, NYRomesentinel.com

Lifelong upstater opens doors to fresh-from-scratch cooking at Rosie’s Oriskany Diner

DINERS, DIVES AND DRIVE-INS Breakfast Specials, Ice Cream Lines, Burgers, Cold Beer , Jukeboxes and Sunday Dinner Specials. This is the first of a reoccuring dining column that shines a spotlight on the local favorite spots: the seasonal DRIVE-INS easily spotted by long summer lines for ice cream treats, dogs and burgers and such summer “stuff” … the DIVES that crowd a local roster of regulars into small rooms accented by dart boards, billiard tables and juke boxes that promise cold beer, familiar food and friends, old and new… and the DINERS, locally owned, often by families for generations, boasting breakfast specials, signature dishes, secret recipes and a friendly, simple spot to gather with family, friends and neighbors around a table and over a meal. Please share your favorite local diners, dives and drive-ins with us. And consider a country drive to a neighboring town to visit one you read about here – again - or for the first time. Help make our community footprint just a little bit bigger and the miles that separate us just a little bit shorter. DRINK AND DINE LOCAL, Mohawk Valley!
Brawley, CAthedesertreview.com

Brownie’s Diner pushes through the pandemic, hopes for future

BRAWLEY — “My father-in-law, before he was in the restaurant business, he was in the farming industry, so he had a lot of his friends and people he knew so when he opened the restaurant, his friends loved it,” said Brownie’s Diner Co-owner Juanita Rebollar. Juanita Rebollar is the current...
RestaurantsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Taco Bell brings back breakfast menu nationwide

Breakfast is back on the Taco Bell menu. The fast food chain has confirmed that breakfast options will return to 90% of their locations nationwide starting mid-September. Consumers are encouraged to visit Taco Bell’s website to learn which locations will offer breakfast options. Among the offerings consumers can expect for...
Restaurantsinregister.com

Dish: Chow Yum Phat’s Dan Dan Noodles

Since it first opened in 2018, Chow Yum Phat has been about the business of preparing ramen and Asian street food in a refreshing, rule-breaking manner. The Dan Dan Noodles are a case in point, a satisfying tangle of Taiwanese-style noodles sautéed in Szechuan sauce with shrimp, smoked pork belly and jalapeños. Grilled yu choy (a cousin of broccolini) provides a vegetal counterpoint, as do the toppings of bean sprouts, fresh herbs and peanuts.
Recipeskotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Chicken Newburg

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lobster Newburg was likely created at Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City in the 1800′s. It, of course involved lobster, and the trademark Newburg sauce which included butter, flour, egg, sherry and chicken broth. Here’s a classic Newburg-style dish that is much nicer to the...
CelebritiesComplex

Nelly Among Celebrities Receiving Burger King Meal

Fast food chains and influencers have always worked together, but there’s recently been a rise in artists collaborating with these chains and getting their own meals. McDonald’s came through with Travis Scott and Saweetie meals, and now it looks like Burger King is joining the fray and giving different celebrities their own customized order.
Kernville, CABakersfield Now

Cheryl's Diner in Kernville feeds firefighters

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Despite the fire, those in the impacted communities are looking for ways to help those fighting the fire. Michelle Walker, Head Server at Cheryl's Diner said on Tuesday, an Alta Sierra resident called and asked if she could donate to feeding the firefighters meals from the restaurant.
Pelham, ALShelby Reporter

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

PELHAM – Kevin Lather, the owner of Pelham Diner and Nino’s Italian, died on Aug. 27 due to complications from COVID-19. “It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Kevin Lather, owner of the Pelham Diner, who passed away August 27th,” his family announced on the Pelham Diner Facebook page. “Kevin enjoyed serving and feeding the community for over 25 years. We are so thankful for all of our wonderful customers who have made such an impact on Kevin’s life. He loved his customers and community dearly.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy