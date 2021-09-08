Is the hour nigh for Dan's Ol' Time Diner?

DINERS, DIVES AND DRIVE-INS Breakfast Specials, Ice Cream Lines, Burgers, Cold Beer , Jukeboxes and Sunday Dinner Specials. This is the first of a reoccuring dining column that shines a spotlight on the local favorite spots: the seasonal DRIVE-INS easily spotted by long summer lines for ice cream treats, dogs and burgers and such summer “stuff” … the DIVES that crowd a local roster of regulars into small rooms accented by dart boards, billiard tables and juke boxes that promise cold beer, familiar food and friends, old and new… and the DINERS, locally owned, often by families for generations, boasting breakfast specials, signature dishes, secret recipes and a friendly, simple spot to gather with family, friends and neighbors around a table and over a meal. Please share your favorite local diners, dives and drive-ins with us. And consider a country drive to a neighboring town to visit one you read about here – again - or for the first time. Help make our community footprint just a little bit bigger and the miles that separate us just a little bit shorter. DRINK AND DINE LOCAL, Mohawk Valley!