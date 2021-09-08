CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

If You’re Long Clover Health Stock, Forget About Profits

By Will Ashworth
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

There are two ways to read my headline about Medicare insurance technology company Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV). The first is to think I’m suggesting Clover Health will never be profitable. That’s certainly a possibility, but it’s not what I meant. The second way to interpret my headline — and the way it was intended — is that if you hold CLOV stock you need to forget about profits and focus on revenue growth and lives under management.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Unitedhealth Group#Disruptive Innovation#Long Clover Health Stock#Clov#Investorplace#Amzn#Nflx#Unitedhealth Group#Medicare Advantage#The Motley Fool Canada#Investopedia Kiplinger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MarketsInvestorPlace

Post-Pandemic Salesforce Stock Emerges as Czar of the ‘Cloudless’ Cloud

Every large enterprise would like the hybrid cloud salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has built for itself. CRM stock is off 3% since the start of September. Salesforce has its own network of data centers but it’s far from being a Cloud Czar. Over the last 12 months Salesforce’ capital spending has been just $657 million. True Cloud Czars like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) spend billions in cash flow each quarter on data centers.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks Begging to Be Bought Right Now

Searching for the next great investment opportunity can be daunting. But sometimes there's beauty in simplicity, and backing strong businesses that already have a clear runway for growth can do wonders for your portfolio's performance. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked...
MarketsKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Health Care Stocks To Know

Could These Be The Top 4 Health Care Stocks To Watch Today?. Health care stocks continue to take center stage in the stock market even as we face arduous challenges due to the global pandemic. Well, the health care industry and system are extremely important to every country and individual at this moment. Some may argue that it is the pillar that supports a nation during this pandemic. Coronavirus aside, we can all agree that we will require health care services at some point in our lives. Whether you are feeling unwell or have an injury, you would need to seek health care services.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever

While some investors like to manage their portfolios actively, others prefer to buy stocks under $100 for the long term. This means holding onto shares for as long as thirty years, or even forever. However, you can’t hold just any stock indefinitely. Plenty of companies seem like a great bet...
StocksInvestorPlace

Considering fuboTV Stock? Consider These 3 Top Reasons To Avoid It Now

Can a streaming media company like fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) become a meme stock, a hot stock, and a highly speculative, short-squeeze play? I believe so, and in this article, I will show the three top reasons why FUBO stock is a growth stock but a name to avoid if you place fundamentals and valuation as top investment priorities.
StocksInvestorPlace

Pinterest Stock: 2 Reasons To Be Excited and 3 Reasons To Worry

Compared to other social media stocks, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is a bit of an oddball. I personally don’t have much use for the platform, but I can see the appeal … somewhat. After all, we could all use a daily dose of inspiration for shopping, relaxing, business and marketing purposes. Still, I’m not the only one who doesn’t quite “get it.”
MarketsInvestorPlace

BlackBerry Has a Chance at Turning Into a Growth Stock

Blackberry (NYSE:BB), the automotive embedded software company, produced positive free cash flow (FCF) of $74 million last fiscal year ending May 31. But its fiscal Q1 showed a loss of $35 million in FCF. This didn’t do anything to help BB stock. If fell from a near-term peak of $15.88 on June 3 (before the June 24 Q1 results) to $9.56 on Aug. 19. The stock could be near a trough now.
StocksInvestorPlace

AFRM Stock: Why ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Play Affirm Holdings Is Soaring Today

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is running higher on Friday after the payment plan company released its earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. The earnings report from the company is mixed but that isn’t keeping AFRM stock from rising higher today. Starting with the negative, diluted losses per share of 48 cents were below Wall Street’s estimate of -29 cents per share. They also experienced a negative switch from diluted earnings per share of 17 cents during the same time last year.
StocksInvestorPlace

TTOO Stock: The Huge Covid-19 News Lifting T2 Biosystems Today

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to develop and shift, the need for rapid detection of viruses before symptoms arise has become increasingly clear. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), an emerging leader in the field of critical testing, has made an announcement regarding exactly this. As a result, TTOO stock has been quick to shoot up.
NFLInvestorPlace

Why fuboTV’s Growth Could Slow Soon

Although fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock continues to post very impressive year-over-year user and revenue growth numbers, its sequential sales growth was not very spectacular. Additionally, the company’s losses continue to widen, and I still believe that its growth is likely to begin to decelerate sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, FUBO stock remains fairly expensive.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Health Sees A Breakout Above Resistance: What's Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock remains a popular name in the Reddit community next to other names such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Clover Health closed up 22.12% at $10.80. Shares made a large move Tuesday and have broken...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with...
StocksInvestorPlace

SPRT Stock: 2 Big Reasons Support.com Is Climbing Today

Today, investors in Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are once again diving into this momentum stock. Indeed, shares of SPRT stock are up more than 3% at the time of writing on an otherwise flat day in the market. Support.com has become one of the touted catalyst stocks investors have pointed to as...
StocksInvestorPlace

JAGX Stock: What Is Going on With Jaguar Health Today?

One of the previous high-flyers during past meme-stock rallies has been Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). Indeed, shares of this sustainability-focused biopharma play have seen incredible volatility earlier this year. However, since the January/February period, shares of JAGX stock have lost momentum. This has certainly been true in recent days. However, Jaguar...
StocksInvestorPlace

CURV Stock: Why Torrid Shares Are Blazing Higher Today

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) stock is running higher on Thursday following the release of the apparel and intimate retailer’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. The positive news for CURV stock starts off with adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents. That’s great news as it shatters Wall Street’s estimate of 17 cents for the period. It also represents a major increase over the 8 cents reported in Q2 2019. Torrid is comparing results to 2019 as 2020 saw a major increase in business due to lockdowns.
MarketsInvestorPlace

CLOV Stock Fans Should Be Cheering the Latest News From Clover Health

Popular meme stock Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) might seem to be going through a rough spot now, but there’s lots of great news to offset it. As volatility continues to rock the boat, investors are being incentivized to pile into the dip. That’s because CLOV stock stands to gain from an incoming conference and a new partnership, freshly inked this morning.
StocksInvestorPlace

Clover Health Stock Has So Much More Going for It Than Meme Status

At first glance, owning next-generation Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock might not sound like betting on the world’s most exciting company. Yet, CLOV stock has generated plenty of buzz among the trading community in 2021. We can largely credit or blame Reddit users for this, as Clover Health apparently got caught up in the meme stock phenomenon earlier this year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Clover Health Is Soaring Today

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), the Medicare insurance technology company, has had a volatile history since going public through a Chamath Palihapitiya-backed SPAC, and it is on the move on Tuesday. As of 2 p.m. EDT, the stock was higher by more than 25%. So what. Surprisingly enough, the move is coming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy