If you grew up in the South, especially in the country in the South, chances are you sat many a lunch or dinner meal at a table where summer butterbeans played their part in a symphony of fresh foods from the garden. Fresh fried corn, squash casserole, collards, sliced tomato, and a big slice of cornbread might have joined in on a typical plate. If it was a late lunch, what some folks call dinner, it might also have included chicken n dumplins, meat loaf, pork chops, or fried fish if the pond was cooperative the week before. Well, there are some folks in Hiram who know how to help you relive the culinary part of those memories, they’ll even shell the butterbeans so you don’t have to wear out those fingertips shelling beans half the morning. Fittingly, the folks I refer to are at a restaurant that opened this spring at 1379 Douglasville Highway called Butterbeans.