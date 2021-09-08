Montauk Brewing Co. Welcomes Fall with Wave of New Brews

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer has come and gone, bring on the fall beers! Yes, for those unaware, beer is akin to fashion in its seasonality, with certain styles becoming more or less popular, affecting the demand and thus, supply created. Refreshing pilsners, fruity and sour beers do well in the summertime, while things get a bit spicier in the fall — pumpkin, maple, amber and Belgian are some classics. Montauk Brewing Company has wasted no time welcoming the change of the seasons, releasing a new beer before Labor Day weekend, with several more planned for the fall.