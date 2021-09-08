CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montauk, NY

Montauk Brewing Co. Welcomes Fall with Wave of New Brews

By David Taylor
danspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer has come and gone, bring on the fall beers! Yes, for those unaware, beer is akin to fashion in its seasonality, with certain styles becoming more or less popular, affecting the demand and thus, supply created. Refreshing pilsners, fruity and sour beers do well in the summertime, while things get a bit spicier in the fall — pumpkin, maple, amber and Belgian are some classics. Montauk Brewing Company has wasted no time welcoming the change of the seasons, releasing a new beer before Labor Day weekend, with several more planned for the fall.

www.danspapers.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
City
Montauk, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Long Island#Wheat Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Montauk Brewing Co#Hamptons Insider#Belgian#Montauk Brewing Company#Bulleit Frontier Whiskey#Imperial#Montauk Pumpkin Ale#Arf#The Animal Rescue Fund#Triumph Idaho 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for new nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy