Metropolitan Library System unveils Oklahoma Contemporary Art reference library
A new collection of hundreds of new art books will introduce Metropolitan Library System customers to the history, importance and key players of contemporary art. The Oklahoma Contemporary Art Reference Library is now on the second floor of the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave. The collection, which is available for browsing and borrowing, consists of over 400 books of interest to art aficionados as well as novice artists and everyone in between.www.oklahoman.com
