Yukon, OK

Yukon festival celebrates Scottish culture with contests of strength, music and more

oklahoman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUKON — The 14th annual Iron Thistle Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Mollie Spencer Farms, 1001 Garth Brooks Blvd. The festival will feature contests of strength, music and a variety of vendors. Nearly 100 male and female contestants have pre-registered for events that will test strength and skill, such as a caber toss, "Braemar Stone" toss, Scottish hammer throw and much more. A caber resembles a telephone pole, usually made of pine, typically 16 to 18 feet tall, weighing 85 to 125 pounds. Meanwhile a "Braemar Stone" can weight 20 to 26 pounds in the men's competition, and 13 to 18 pounds in the women's event.

