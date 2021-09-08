Guest column: At first, ‘gray world’ might sound unpleasant, but it’s actually very good

Give yourself permission to feel everything. Your feelings are your feelings, and you don’t owe anyone an explanation. No is a full sentence, so is Yes. You are going to feel every emotion on the spectrum, and you are entitled to them. When we allow ourselves to actually feel the feeling, and not resist it, the emotion will pass through your body in about 90-seconds. If you resist it, it will keep bubbling up until you deal with it. Your feelings come from the thoughts you are thinking about your circumstance. You might ask yourself how you would rather feel? If for instance you’d rather feel calm than fear or anxious, you would then change your thought to something that helps you feel calm, like “at this moment, I am safe.”