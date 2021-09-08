CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest column: At first, ‘gray world’ might sound unpleasant, but it’s actually very good

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The world is gray” — what a dismal statement! “Gray” doesn’t conjure up happy thoughts: a gray day, a gray mood, a gray outlook, a gray period in history. The description “gray” doesn’t represent something cheerful. However, when my psychology instructor said, “The world is gray,” he shed a new light on that color and its significance in our thinking. His lecture made me look at people and situations differently. It’s amazing how someone’s insight can forever change your outlook.

